Barclays Boosts Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Price Target to $50.00

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TARS. Lifesci Capital reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $59.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.00.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $36.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.69 and its 200-day moving average is $20.07. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $11.33 and a one year high of $40.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 11.15.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will post -4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total transaction of $810,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 838,106 shares in the company, valued at $16,988,408.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jose M. Trevejo sold 2,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $45,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,251 shares in the company, valued at $45,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total transaction of $810,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 838,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,988,408.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,252 shares of company stock valued at $1,017,600. Insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TARS. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $36,129,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,399,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 51.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,199,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,750,000 after purchasing an additional 742,493 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,093,000. Finally, RTW Investments LP lifted its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,880,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,190,000 after purchasing an additional 332,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

