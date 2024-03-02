Jefferies Financial Group Trims Organigram (TSE:OGI) Target Price to C$4.40

Organigram (TSE:OGI – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from C$4.95 to C$4.40 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on OGI. ATB Capital increased their target price on Organigram from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on Organigram from C$2.00 to C$2.70 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Organigram from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

OGI opened at C$2.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.37 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.00. Organigram has a 12-month low of C$1.35 and a 12-month high of C$4.16. The company has a current ratio of 6.95, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$273.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.11.

Organigram (TSE:OGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$46.04 million for the quarter. Organigram had a negative net margin of 153.80% and a negative return on equity of 54.53%. Equities analysts predict that Organigram will post 0.08736 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including whole flower, milled flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, vapes, gummies, and concentrates for medical retailers; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Holy Mountain, Big Bag O' Buds, Monjour, Trailblazer, SHRED'ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands.

