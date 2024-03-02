NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) PT Set at C$13.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a C$13.00 price objective on NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NVA. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.75 to C$16.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$18.00 to C$14.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$14.72.

TSE:NVA opened at C$11.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.78. NuVista Energy has a one year low of C$9.59 and a one year high of C$13.72. The company has a market cap of C$2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.84.

In other news, Senior Officer Jonathan Andrew Wright sold 14,350 shares of NuVista Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.35, for a total value of C$162,872.50. 22.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti and Pipestone areas of the Alberta Deep Basin.

