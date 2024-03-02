L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Upgraded to Buy at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of L’Oréal from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on LRLCY
L’Oréal Stock Up 0.1 %
About L’Oréal
L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skincare products, cleansers, hair colorants, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than L’Oréal
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Block Stock Just Hit the Recovery Rally Button
Receive News & Ratings for L'Oréal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Oréal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.