L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Upgraded to Buy at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of L’Oréal from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold.

L’Oréal Stock Up 0.1 %

About L’Oréal

Shares of OTCMKTS LRLCY opened at $95.86 on Tuesday. L’Oréal has a one year low of $77.11 and a one year high of $100.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.80.

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skincare products, cleansers, hair colorants, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

