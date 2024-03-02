HC Wainwright Trims Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Target Price to $17.00

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Free Report) had its price target decreased by HC Wainwright from $70.00 to $17.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Palatin Technologies Trading Up 9.5 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:PTN opened at $2.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.53. Palatin Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $5.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Get Palatin Technologies alerts:

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.36). Palatin Technologies had a negative net margin of 445.12% and a negative return on equity of 583.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. Analysts predict that Palatin Technologies will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Palatin Technologies

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Palatin Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Palatin Technologies by 115,168.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 28,792 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Palatin Technologies by 388.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 180,400 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Palatin Technologies by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 8,671 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palatin Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor (MCr) agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Palatin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palatin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.