Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) Price Target Lowered to C$4.25 at TD Securities

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by TD Securities from C$4.50 to C$4.25 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ATB Capital reduced their target price on Spartan Delta from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Desjardins reduced their target price on Spartan Delta from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Spartan Delta from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$6.50 to C$4.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$6.50 to C$5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spartan Delta presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$6.22.

SDE opened at C$3.30 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.56. Spartan Delta has a 52 week low of C$2.63 and a 52 week high of C$16.66. The firm has a market cap of C$571.56 million, a P/E ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.55.

In related news, Director Fotis Kalantzis bought 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$3.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$424,200.00. In other Spartan Delta news, Director Kevin Overstrom acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$571,960.00. Also, Director Fotis Kalantzis acquired 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.03 per share, with a total value of C$424,200.00. Company insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canada. Its assets are located in Montney and Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Return Energy Inc and changed its name to Spartan Delta Corp. in May 2020. Spartan Delta Corp.

