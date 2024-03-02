BMO Capital Markets Boosts SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Price Target to C$24.50

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UNFree Report) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$24.00 to C$24.50 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SRU.UN. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.50 to C$25.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. National Bankshares boosted their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$27.00.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Stock Performance

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst stock opened at C$23.54 on Wednesday. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a 12-month low of C$20.67 and a 12-month high of C$27.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$24.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$23.82. The stock has a market cap of C$3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.24.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Company Profile

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

