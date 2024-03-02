Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Given a C$23.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a C$23.00 price target on Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$27.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. CIBC reduced their target price on Topaz Energy from C$26.50 to C$24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Desjardins reduced their target price on Topaz Energy from C$27.50 to C$26.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. ATB Capital reduced their target price on Topaz Energy from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$25.25 to C$25.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$26.62.

Shares of TPZ stock opened at C$20.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.56, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 7.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$19.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$20.37. Topaz Energy has a 12 month low of C$17.76 and a 12 month high of C$22.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 63.28 and a beta of 0.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Topaz Energy’s payout ratio is currently 387.50%.

In other Topaz Energy news, Director Stephen Phillip Larke bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$18.13 per share, with a total value of C$108,781.80. 35.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company in Canada. It operates through two segments: the Royalty Assets and the Infrastructure Assets. The company holds royalty interests on approximately 6.1 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

