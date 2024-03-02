Critical Analysis: Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) & Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS)

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Free Report) and Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Profound Medical and Alpha Tau Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Profound Medical $6.68 million 33.54 -$28.67 million ($1.39) -6.60 Alpha Tau Medical N/A N/A -$33.76 million ($0.35) -8.46

Profound Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Alpha Tau Medical. Alpha Tau Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Profound Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

35.9% of Profound Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.5% of Alpha Tau Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Profound Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.5% of Alpha Tau Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Profound Medical and Alpha Tau Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Profound Medical -452.72% -63.57% -50.12% Alpha Tau Medical N/A -26.02% -22.18%

Risk and Volatility

Profound Medical has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alpha Tau Medical has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Profound Medical and Alpha Tau Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Profound Medical 0 2 1 1 2.75 Alpha Tau Medical 0 0 4 0 3.00

Profound Medical currently has a consensus target price of $13.44, suggesting a potential upside of 46.54%. Alpha Tau Medical has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 305.41%. Given Alpha Tau Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Alpha Tau Medical is more favorable than Profound Medical.

Summary

Alpha Tau Medical beats Profound Medical on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Profound Medical

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops and markets incision-free therapeutic systems for the image guided ablation of diseased tissue in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system combines magnetic resonance imaging(MRI), robotically-driven transurethral sweeping action/thermal ultrasound and closed-loop temperature feedback control to provide precise, flexible, and durable ablation of a surgeon defined region of prostate and protect the urethra and rectum. The company also offers Sonalleve, which combines real-time MRI and thermometry for the treatment of uterine fibroids, palliative pain treatment of bone metastases, and osteoid osteoma. Profound Medical Corp. is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About Alpha Tau Medical

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, prostate, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for brain, hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

