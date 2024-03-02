Comparing Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) and Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SLAC)

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) and Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SLAC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Hut 8 has a beta of 3.9, indicating that its stock price is 290% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hut 8 and Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hut 8 $115.90 million 3.41 -$186.77 million ($2.75) -3.24 Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I N/A N/A $9.71 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hut 8.

This table compares Hut 8 and Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hut 8 -184.31% -24.58% -20.69% Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I N/A -15.92% 10.00%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Hut 8 and Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hut 8 1 0 2 0 2.33 Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hut 8 currently has a consensus target price of $8.50, indicating a potential downside of 4.71%. Given Hut 8’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Hut 8 is more favorable than Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.8% of Hut 8 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Hut 8

Hut 8 Corp. provides digital asset mining and high-performance computing infrastructure solutions in Canada. It operates computing infrastructure sites mines Bitcoin, as well as delivers cloud, colocation, and computing services to enterprise customers. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Miami, Florida.

About Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial technology, enterprise software, and consumer technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

