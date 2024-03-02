Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$3.32.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CHR shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$4.75 to C$4.15 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Chorus Aviation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$3.15 to C$2.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$3.30 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$4.25 to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

Shares of CHR opened at C$2.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$400.40 million, a PE ratio of 6.27, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.17. Chorus Aviation has a 12 month low of C$2.05 and a 12 month high of C$3.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.10.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$421.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$430.00 million. Chorus Aviation had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 6.03%. On average, analysts anticipate that Chorus Aviation will post 0.2400881 EPS for the current year.

About Chorus Aviation

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides aviation solutions in the United States and Canada. It operates through Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment provides contract flying services, charter services, and specialized contract flying, such as medical, logistical, and humanitarian flights; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair and overhaul services, and part sales and technical services.

