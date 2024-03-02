Land Securities Group Plc (LON:LAND) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Land Securities Group Plc (LON:LAND – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 675.33 ($8.57).

Several brokerages have issued reports on LAND. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 807 ($10.24) price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 465 ($5.90) price objective on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Shares of Land Securities Group stock opened at GBX 627.40 ($7.96) on Friday. Land Securities Group has a 1 year low of GBX 551.20 ($6.99) and a 1 year high of GBX 729.40 ($9.25). The firm has a market cap of £4.67 billion, a PE ratio of -765.12, a PEG ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.72, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 662.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 628.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a GBX 9.30 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $9.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Land Securities Group’s payout ratio is presently -4,878.05%.

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £12 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

