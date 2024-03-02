Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.63.

BDN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust Price Performance

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BDN. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 294,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after purchasing an additional 42,928 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 42,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 7,935 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 7,924 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 90,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 32,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 510,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $4.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $739.77 million, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.29. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $3.42 and a 12 month high of $5.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Brandywine Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -52.17%.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

Further Reading

