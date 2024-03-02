Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.11.

Several research firms have weighed in on APH. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

In other news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total value of $10,467,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,391,200.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $17,595,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total transaction of $10,467,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 147,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,391,200.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 285,000 shares of company stock valued at $29,633,250. 2.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zeno Equity Partners LLP bought a new stake in Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth $15,017,000. Syon Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 7,219 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 567,494 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $56,256,000 after acquiring an additional 7,882 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new stake in Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at about $393,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amphenol stock opened at $110.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $66.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.30. Amphenol has a 1 year low of $72.00 and a 1 year high of $110.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.99.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Amphenol will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.30%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

