Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.11.
Several research firms have weighed in on APH. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on APH
Insider Transactions at Amphenol
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amphenol
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zeno Equity Partners LLP bought a new stake in Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth $15,017,000. Syon Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 7,219 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 567,494 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $56,256,000 after acquiring an additional 7,882 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new stake in Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at about $393,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Amphenol Trading Up 1.5 %
Amphenol stock opened at $110.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $66.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.30. Amphenol has a 1 year low of $72.00 and a 1 year high of $110.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.99.
Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Amphenol will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Amphenol Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.30%.
Amphenol Company Profile
Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Amphenol
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Block Stock Just Hit the Recovery Rally Button
Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.