WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$7.30.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WELL. CIBC downgraded shares of WELL Health Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$5.50 to C$4.75 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on WELL Health Technologies from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Laurentian cut their price target on WELL Health Technologies from C$9.00 to C$6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Pi Financial lifted their price target on WELL Health Technologies from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Desjardins cut their price target on WELL Health Technologies from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Shares of TSE:WELL opened at C$4.19 on Friday. WELL Health Technologies has a 52 week low of C$3.58 and a 52 week high of C$5.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.27, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$3.87 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -209.50, a P/E/G ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.29.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner focused digital health company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers omni-channel healthcare services, including primary care and allied health clinic operations; gastrointestinal, and mental disorders; specialized care, including gastroenterology anesthesia services; diagnostic services related to cardiology, women's health, and bone/muscle health and cancer diagnostics; and telehealth services.

