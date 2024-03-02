Analysts Set WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Target Price at $30.33

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.33.

Separately, Raymond James raised WesBanco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th.

WesBanco Trading Down 1.7 %

WSBC opened at $28.50 on Friday. WesBanco has a 12 month low of $19.84 and a 12 month high of $36.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.24.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). WesBanco had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 19.11%. The company had revenue of $221.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that WesBanco will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WesBanco Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. WesBanco’s payout ratio is currently 57.37%.

Institutional Trading of WesBanco

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in WesBanco by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 145,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after acquiring an additional 49,420 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in WesBanco by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 682,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,419,000 after acquiring an additional 106,474 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in WesBanco by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 285,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,958,000 after acquiring an additional 13,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in WesBanco by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 7,517 shares during the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and individual installment loans; retail loans, such as residential real estate mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and loans for other consumer purposes; installment loans to finance the purchase of automobiles, trucks, motorcycles, boats, and other recreational vehicles, as well as home equity installment loans, unsecured home improvement loans, and revolving lines of credit; and various non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

