Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) Receives $88.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.50.

Several research firms recently commented on TDW. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on shares of Tidewater in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Tidewater from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on Tidewater in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Tidewater during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Tidewater by 36.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Tidewater during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Tidewater during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Tidewater stock opened at $80.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.48 and its 200-day moving average is $66.26. Tidewater has a 12 month low of $37.76 and a 12 month high of $83.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.19 and a beta of 1.18.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $302.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.46 million. Tidewater had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Tidewater will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore crude oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

