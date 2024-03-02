Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) Short Interest Down 39.7% in February

Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,690,000 shares, a decrease of 39.7% from the January 31st total of 6,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 970,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Arbutus Biopharma Stock Down 0.4 %

ABUS opened at $2.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.88 million, a P/E ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.17. Arbutus Biopharma has a 12-month low of $1.69 and a 12-month high of $3.14.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). Arbutus Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 56.45% and a negative net margin of 339.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Arbutus Biopharma

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABUS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 114,139.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,952,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,840,000 after acquiring an additional 14,939,701 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,159,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,271,000 after buying an additional 2,142,740 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,969,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,930,000 after buying an additional 1,505,441 shares during the period. Two Seas Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 166.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 2,199,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,553,000 after buying an additional 1,373,500 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 4,149,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,424,000 after buying an additional 1,302,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABUS. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Arbutus Biopharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Friday.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection, SARS-CoV-2, and other coronaviruses in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-729, a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNAi therapeutic product candidate that suppresses all HBV antigens, including HBsAg expression.

