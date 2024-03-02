Head to Head Contrast: PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) & American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) and American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.3% of PowerSchool shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.9% of American Software shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of PowerSchool shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.4% of American Software shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PowerSchool and American Software’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PowerSchool $697.65 million 6.00 -$20.79 million ($0.19) -109.11 American Software $123.66 million 3.08 $10.42 million $0.35 31.80

Analyst Recommendations

American Software has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PowerSchool. PowerSchool is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Software, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for PowerSchool and American Software, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PowerSchool 0 1 9 0 2.90 American Software 0 0 1 0 3.00

PowerSchool currently has a consensus price target of $27.67, indicating a potential upside of 33.46%. American Software has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 61.73%. Given American Software’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe American Software is more favorable than PowerSchool.

Profitability

This table compares PowerSchool and American Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PowerSchool -4.46% 6.09% 2.96% American Software 10.94% 9.03% 6.56%

Risk & Volatility

PowerSchool has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Software has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

American Software beats PowerSchool on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PowerSchool

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts. In addition, the company provides cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, behavior, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics. The company serves state departments of education, public school districts, charter schools, independent schools, virtual schools, and others. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Folsom, California.

About American Software

American Software, Inc. develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other segments. The SCM segment leverages a single platform spanning eight supply chain process areas including product, demand, inventory, network optimization supply, deploy aligned with integrated business planning and supply chain data management. The IT Consulting segment offers IT staffing and consulting services firm. Other segment provides purchasing and materials management, client order processing, financial, e-commerce, and traditional manufacturing software and services. In addition, it offers ongoing support and maintenance services; cloud hosting and managed services; and implementation and training services. The company markets its products through direct and indirect sales channels to the apparel and other soft goods, food and beverage, consumer packaged goods, consumer durable goods, wholesale distribution, specialty chemicals, and other process manufacturing industries. American Software, Inc. was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

