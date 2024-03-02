The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.56.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Duckhorn Portfolio from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on Duckhorn Portfolio from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America downgraded Duckhorn Portfolio from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

In other Duckhorn Portfolio news, insider Deirdre Mahlan bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $44,950.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Sean B.A. Sullivan sold 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total value of $88,561.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 154,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,413,296.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Deirdre Mahlan purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.99 per share, for a total transaction of $44,950.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 50,306 shares of company stock valued at $492,108 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAPA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 658.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,592,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250,778 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 215.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,458,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678,271 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 231.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,277,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,432,000 after buying an additional 1,590,000 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,368,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,183,000 after buying an additional 825,730 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 46.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,443,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,697,000 after buying an additional 770,420 shares during the period. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NAPA opened at $9.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.25 and a 200-day moving average of $10.28. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.20. Duckhorn Portfolio has a one year low of $8.34 and a one year high of $16.63.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The company had revenue of $102.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.63 million. Duckhorn Portfolio had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 16.36%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. The company offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. It sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

