Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Receives C$101.36 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$101.36.

DOL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Dollarama from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$104.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. TD Securities cut shares of Dollarama from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$105.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Canada cut Dollarama from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Dollarama from C$113.00 to C$114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Dollarama from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

In related news, Director Stephen Gunn sold 5,251 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$93.01, for a total value of C$488,377.66. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOL opened at C$104.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$29.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.57. Dollarama has a 1 year low of C$74.36 and a 1 year high of C$107.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,477.71, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$99.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$95.88.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The company reported C$0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.86 by C$0.06. Dollarama had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 516.91%. The company had revenue of C$1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.48 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dollarama will post 4.4074229 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.071 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.43%.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

