Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.37.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes Price Performance

Invitation Homes Increases Dividend

Shares of INVH opened at $34.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Invitation Homes has a twelve month low of $28.49 and a twelve month high of $36.53. The company has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.47 and a 200 day moving average of $33.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invitation Homes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INVH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,346,883,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Invitation Homes by 78.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,553,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,424,000 after purchasing an additional 7,252,150 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,070,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310,121 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,282,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,649,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,481,574,000 after buying an additional 2,784,696 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.