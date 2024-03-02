Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$7.93.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Haywood Securities reduced their price target on Equinox Gold from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Equinox Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. TD Securities cut their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Desjardins raised Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$7.25 to C$7.75 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.
Equinox Gold stock opened at C$7.88 on Friday. Equinox Gold has a one year low of C$4.25 and a one year high of C$8.90. The stock has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a PE ratio of -43.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$7.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.88.
Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.
