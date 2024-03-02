Financial Review: PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) and Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ)

Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ – Get Free Report) and PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Greenpro Capital and PagSeguro Digital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenpro Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A PagSeguro Digital 0 4 5 0 2.56

PagSeguro Digital has a consensus price target of $12.85, indicating a potential downside of 6.13%. Given PagSeguro Digital’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PagSeguro Digital is more favorable than Greenpro Capital.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Risk & Volatility

1.0% of Greenpro Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.3% of PagSeguro Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.6% of Greenpro Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Greenpro Capital has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PagSeguro Digital has a beta of 1.81, suggesting that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Greenpro Capital and PagSeguro Digital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenpro Capital $3.67 million 3.30 -$6.35 million N/A N/A PagSeguro Digital $2.91 billion 1.55 $291.47 million $0.96 14.26

PagSeguro Digital has higher revenue and earnings than Greenpro Capital.

Profitability

This table compares Greenpro Capital and PagSeguro Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenpro Capital 83.61% 22.38% 18.20% PagSeguro Digital 10.11% 13.36% 3.70%

Summary

PagSeguro Digital beats Greenpro Capital on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greenpro Capital

Greenpro Capital Corp. provides financial consulting and corporate advisory services to small and medium-size businesses primarily in Hong Kong, Malaysia, and China. It operates in two segments, Service Business and Real Estate Business. The company offers business consulting and corporate advisory services, including cross-border listing advisory, tax planning, bookkeeping, advisory and transaction, record management, and accounting outsourcing services; and venture capital related education and support services. It is also involved in the acquisition and rental of real estate properties held for investment and sale; and provision of company formation advisory, company secretarial, and financial services. In addition, the company provides corporate advisory services, such as company review, bank loan advisory, and bank products analysis, as well as loan and credit, and insurance brokerage services; and wealth planning, administration, charity, tax and legal, trusteeship and risk management, investment planning and management, and business support services, as well as asset protection and management, consolidation, and performance monitoring services. The company was formerly known as Greenpro, Inc. and changed its name to Greenpro Capital Corp. in May 2015. Greenpro Capital Corp. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth. It also offers cash-in solutions; online and in-person payment tools; and online gaming and cross-border digital services, as well as issues prepaid, credit, and cash cards. In addition, the company provides functionalities, and value-added services and features, such as purchase protection mechanisms, antifraud platform, account and business management tools, POS app, i-Banking App, Super App, and e-commerce support and bill payment services; and PedeFácil, an order management and food delivery app. Further, it is involved in processing of back-office solutions, including sales reconciliation, and gateway solutions and services, as well as the capture of credit cards with acquirers and sub acquirers. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

