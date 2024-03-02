Piper Sandler Trims STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Target Price to $33.00

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

STAA has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.38.

Shares of STAA opened at $33.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 77.47 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.66. STAAR Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $26.66 and a fifty-two week high of $73.13.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $76.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.94 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 156,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.48 per share, with a total value of $4,463,784.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,764,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,569,770.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought 167,349 shares of company stock worth $4,763,520 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 110.1% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 58,137 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 30,462 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical during the third quarter worth $550,000. NinePointTwo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the second quarter valued at $258,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 415.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 7.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,364 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

