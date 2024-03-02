Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Now Covered by Analysts at Dawson James

Dawson James began coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a sell rating for the company.

Get Tonix Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.3 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tonix Pharmaceuticals

TNXP stock opened at $0.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.54. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $4.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.23.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,222,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 371,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 27,892 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 183.9% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 60,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 38,991 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 188,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 58,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 18,868.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67,172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.76% of the company’s stock.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.