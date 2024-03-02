Truist Financial Increases Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Price Target to $14.00

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Truist Financial from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Interface from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th.

Interface stock opened at $15.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $907.63 million, a PE ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 1.94. Interface has a one year low of $6.51 and a one year high of $15.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.00.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $325.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.16 million. Interface had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 14.95%. Interface’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Interface will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TILE. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Interface by 228.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,604 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Interface by 407.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,899 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,934 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Interface in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Interface in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Interface in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles and vinyl sheet under the Interface brand; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

