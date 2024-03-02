SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of SEGRO (LON:SGRO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of SEGRO from GBX 863 ($10.95) to GBX 940 ($11.92) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 19.10 ($0.24) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 2.29%. This is an increase from SEGRO’s previous dividend of $8.70. SEGRO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,029.41%.
About SEGRO
SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Paris, and is a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and industrial property. It owns or manages 10.3 million square metres of space (110 million square feet) valued at £21.0 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.
