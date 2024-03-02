Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCP) Short Interest Update

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a drop of 46.9% from the January 31st total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Wintrust Financial Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock opened at $25.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.11. Wintrust Financial has a 52-week low of $19.39 and a 52-week high of $25.65.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.4297 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.