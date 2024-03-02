MPC Container Ships ASA (OTCMKTS:MPZZF) vs. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Head-To-Head Analysis

MPC Container Ships ASA (OTCMKTS:MPZZF – Get Free Report) and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for MPC Container Ships ASA and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MPC Container Ships ASA 0 0 0 0 N/A ZIM Integrated Shipping Services 2 1 1 0 1.75

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a consensus target price of $10.43, indicating a potential downside of 13.20%. Given ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ZIM Integrated Shipping Services is more favorable than MPC Container Ships ASA.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

17.6% of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares MPC Container Ships ASA and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MPC Container Ships ASA N/A N/A N/A ZIM Integrated Shipping Services -34.71% -1.02% -0.45%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MPC Container Ships ASA and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MPC Container Ships ASA N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ZIM Integrated Shipping Services $12.56 billion 0.11 $4.62 billion ($17.75) -0.68

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has higher revenue and earnings than MPC Container Ships ASA.

Summary

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services beats MPC Container Ships ASA on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MPC Container Ships ASA

MPC Container Ships ASA owns and operates a portfolio of container vessels. The company focuses on small-to mid-size vessels that are chartered out on time-charter contracts to global and regional liner shipping companies serving intra-regional trade lanes. It operates a fleet of 62 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 134,270 twenty-foot equivalent units. MPC Container Ships ASA was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Oslo, Norway.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders. The company also offers ZIMonitor, a premium reefer cargo tracking service. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 150 vessels, which included 139 container vessels and 11 vehicle transport vessels, of which nine vessels were owned by it and 141 vessels are chartered-in; and network of 67 weekly lines. The company was incorporated in 1945 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

