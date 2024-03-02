Analysts Set Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG) Target Price at GBX 2,371

Shares of Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,371 ($30.07).
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Compass Group to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 2,106 ($26.71) to GBX 2,400 ($30.44) in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($32.98) price target on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.
Compass Group Trading Down 0.1 %
Compass Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th were given a GBX 28.10 ($0.36) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from Compass Group’s previous dividend of $15.00. Compass Group’s payout ratio is currently 5,733.33%.
Insider Activity at Compass Group
In other news, insider Palmer Brown sold 579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,050 ($26.00), for a total value of £11,869.50 ($15,055.18). Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
About Compass Group
Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Compass Group
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Block Stock Just Hit the Recovery Rally Button
Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.