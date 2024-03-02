Analysts Set Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG) Target Price at GBX 2,371

Shares of Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,371 ($30.07).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Compass Group to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 2,106 ($26.71) to GBX 2,400 ($30.44) in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($32.98) price target on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

Shares of LON CPG opened at GBX 2,167 ($27.49) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,166.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,087.30. Compass Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,862 ($23.62) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,250 ($28.54). The stock has a market capitalization of £37.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,889.33, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.40.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th were given a GBX 28.10 ($0.36) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from Compass Group’s previous dividend of $15.00. Compass Group’s payout ratio is currently 5,733.33%.

In other news, insider Palmer Brown sold 579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,050 ($26.00), for a total value of £11,869.50 ($15,055.18). Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

