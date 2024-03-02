Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Receives $30.42 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.75.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

In related news, Director Kenneth F. Owen acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.96 per share, with a total value of $237,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,111,510.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WES. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 33,519,544 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $912,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,855,558 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 13.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,746,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $564,936,000 after buying an additional 2,520,712 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,140,481 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $325,970,000 after buying an additional 302,681 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,280,595 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $183,770,000 after acquiring an additional 802,709 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,012,565 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $126,417,000 after acquiring an additional 623,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

WES opened at $34.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 2.82. Western Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $23.79 and a 12 month high of $35.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.22 and a 200 day moving average of $28.07.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $858.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.23 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 32.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.46%.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

