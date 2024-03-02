Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.62.

Several brokerages recently commented on SPT. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Sprout Social in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Sprout Social from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Sprout Social from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Sprout Social

Sprout Social Stock Up 3.4 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NASDAQ SPT opened at $63.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -53.29 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.87 and its 200-day moving average is $54.83. Sprout Social has a 1 year low of $37.00 and a 1 year high of $68.41.

In other Sprout Social news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $93,165.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,001,134.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Sprout Social news, Director Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 44,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total transaction of $2,622,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $93,165.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,822 shares in the company, valued at $8,001,134.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 122,200 shares of company stock worth $7,079,946. Company insiders own 11.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPT. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Sprout Social by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Sprout Social by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 434,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,789,000 after purchasing an additional 13,742 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sprout Social by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 56.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 8,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 2.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter.

About Sprout Social

(Get Free Report

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.