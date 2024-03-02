Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) Receives C$76.28 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$76.28.
Several analysts have weighed in on AFN shares. Cormark lowered their price target on Ag Growth International from C$84.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$73.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$83.00 to C$75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Raymond James upgraded Ag Growth International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$82.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th.
Ag Growth International Stock Up 3.2 %
Ag Growth International Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -83.33%.
About Ag Growth International
Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and fertilizer handling equipment, aeration products, and storage bins in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.
