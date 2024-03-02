bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.72.

BLUE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded bluebird bio from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on bluebird bio from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 15th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on bluebird bio from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised bluebird bio to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on BLUE

bluebird bio Trading Up 12.6 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On bluebird bio

BLUE opened at $1.57 on Monday. bluebird bio has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $5.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.57. The stock has a market cap of $171.12 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 0.68.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,276,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 515,812 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the fourth quarter valued at $317,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Palo Alto Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the fourth quarter valued at $4,600,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 98,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 20,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.