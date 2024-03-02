Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Receives $64.71 Average PT from Brokerages

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.71.

CSR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Compass Point upgraded Centerspace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Centerspace from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Centerspace from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 3.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 247,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,935,000 after acquiring an additional 9,179 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Centerspace during the 3rd quarter valued at $886,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Centerspace in the 3rd quarter worth about $549,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Centerspace by 6.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,121,000 after buying an additional 10,208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CSR opened at $56.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $842.80 million, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Centerspace has a 1-year low of $46.74 and a 1-year high of $66.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. This is an increase from Centerspace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.32%.

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

