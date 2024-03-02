Analyzing Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB) & Southern Banc (OTCMKTS:SRNN)

Southern Banc (OTCMKTS:SRNN – Get Free Report) and Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Southern Banc has a beta of -0.35, suggesting that its share price is 135% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mid-Southern Bancorp has a beta of 0.17, suggesting that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Southern Banc and Mid-Southern Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southern Banc $9.75 million 1.02 $2.47 million $2.71 4.54 Mid-Southern Bancorp $10.06 million 3.95 $1.88 million $0.58 23.79

Profitability

Southern Banc has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mid-Southern Bancorp. Southern Banc is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mid-Southern Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Southern Banc and Mid-Southern Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southern Banc 20.58% 17.49% 1.93% Mid-Southern Bancorp 13.65% 4.66% 0.58%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.6% of Mid-Southern Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.0% of Southern Banc shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of Mid-Southern Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Southern Banc and Mid-Southern Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southern Banc 0 0 0 0 N/A Mid-Southern Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Southern Banc beats Mid-Southern Bancorp on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Southern Banc

The Southern Banc Company, Inc. operates as the holding company for The Southern Bank company that provides various banking products and services in Alabama. The company's personal banking products include checking accounts, home mortgage loans, home equity loans, auto loans, and personal loans. Its business banking products comprise business checking accounts, cash flow management, real estate lending, and equipment financing. The Southern Banc Company, Inc. was founded in 1936 and is based in Gadsden, Alabama.

About Mid-Southern Bancorp

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Mid-Southern Savings Bank, FSB that provides various banking products and services to individuals and business customers. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and term deposits. The company also offers loans secured by first mortgages on one- to four-family residences, including home equity loans and lines of credit; commercial and multifamily real estate loans; construction loans secured by single-family residences; commercial and multifamily real estate loans; land and lot loans; commercial business loans; consumer loans, including new and used manufactured homes, automobiles and truck, boats, and motorcycles and recreational vehicle loans; loans secured by savings deposits and other personal loans; and unsecured consumer loans. In addition, it holds and manages an investment securities portfolio. The company provides its products and services through its main office in Salem; and through its branch offices located in Mitchell and Orleans, Indiana, as well as through loan production offices located in New Albany, Indiana and Louisville, Kentucky. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Salem, Indiana.

