Analysts Set MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK) Target Price at $18.43

Shares of MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Separately, Wolfe Research raised shares of MeridianLink from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

Get MeridianLink alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on MLNK

MeridianLink Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of MLNK opened at $18.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -82.30 and a beta of 1.04. MeridianLink has a 52-week low of $13.62 and a 52-week high of $25.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

In other MeridianLink news, Director Timothy Nguyen sold 1,657,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $30,311,029.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,014,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,555,680.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Timothy Nguyen sold 1,657,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $30,311,029.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,014,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,555,680.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sean W. Blitchok sold 11,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total value of $247,804.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 417,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,784,110.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,673,423 shares of company stock worth $30,658,617 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MeridianLink

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keenan Capital LLC grew its stake in MeridianLink by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keenan Capital LLC now owns 2,896,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,416,000 after acquiring an additional 298,686 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MeridianLink by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,075,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,407,000 after purchasing an additional 23,913 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MeridianLink by 24.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,660,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,530,000 after purchasing an additional 321,385 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Investment Partners LP lifted its position in MeridianLink by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Norwood Investment Partners LP now owns 1,159,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,919,000 after buying an additional 49,530 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in MeridianLink by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,145,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,413,000 after buying an additional 161,769 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

About MeridianLink

(Get Free Report

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink One, a multi-product platform that can be tailored to meet the needs of customers as they digitally transform their organizations and adapt to changing business and consumer demands; MeridianLink Portal, a Point of Sale system that allows financial institutions to expand existing lending and deposit account; MeridianLink Opening, a cloud-based online account opening and deposit software solution; MeridianLink Consumer, a full loan solution suite to banks and credit unions; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MeridianLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MeridianLink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.