Brokerages Set Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Target Price at $24.50

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.33.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Air Transport Services Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATSG. Readystate Asset Management LP grew its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 141.1% in the 4th quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 81,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 47,827 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Air Transport Services Group by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Numerai GP LLC acquired a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Forest Hill Capital LLC raised its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC now owns 137,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Air Transport Services Group stock opened at $12.12 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.92. Air Transport Services Group has a one year low of $11.76 and a one year high of $24.96. The company has a market cap of $791.07 million, a PE ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.89.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM), and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

