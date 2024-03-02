Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.40.

GBCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th.

NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $37.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Glacier Bancorp has a one year low of $26.77 and a one year high of $46.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 0.81.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $197.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.32 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 19.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 409.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 1,498.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 115.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. 76.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

