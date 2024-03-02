Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Earns “Market Perform” Rating from William Blair

William Blair reissued their market perform rating on shares of Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TWKS. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Thoughtworks from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $5.00 to $3.40 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.08.

Get Thoughtworks alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Thoughtworks

Thoughtworks Trading Down 4.2 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Thoughtworks

Shares of Thoughtworks stock opened at $2.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $964.96 million, a PE ratio of -13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.34. Thoughtworks has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $8.65.

In other Thoughtworks news, insider Joanna Parke sold 16,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $80,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 425,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,127,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Thoughtworks

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Thoughtworks by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 525,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Thoughtworks by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Thoughtworks by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Thoughtworks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thoughtworks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Thoughtworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thoughtworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.