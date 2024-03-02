Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ VNDA opened at $4.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.06 and its 200-day moving average is $4.27. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $7.00. The firm has a market cap of $265.25 million, a P/E ratio of 92.20 and a beta of 0.68.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $45.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.00 million. Analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 567,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 161,737 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 121,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 46,300 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 171,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 43,308 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,013,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after purchasing an additional 13,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

