Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Craig Hallum downgraded Vicor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Vicor Price Performance

NASDAQ:VICR opened at $37.69 on Tuesday. Vicor has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $98.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.48. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 1.52.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.17). Vicor had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $92.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Kemble D. Morrison sold 2,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $98,383.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vicor

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vicor by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 172,385 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,199 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Vicor during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,241,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vicor by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 175,180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,316,000 after acquiring an additional 90,099 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Vicor during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,830,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Vicor by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 202,163 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,917,000 after acquiring an additional 8,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

