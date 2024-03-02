Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Energous Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of WATT opened at $2.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.92. Energous has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $13.76. The stock has a market cap of $10.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energous by 145.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 19,671 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Energous by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 11,650 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energous during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Energous by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 169,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 15,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Energous during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000.

Energous Company Profile

Energous Corporation develops wireless charging applications. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency-based charging for electronic devices. Its products are used in building and home automation, electronic shelf labels, industrial IoT sensors, surface and implanted medical devices, tracking devices, hearables, wearables, consumer electronics, and public safety applications.

