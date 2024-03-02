Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Cut to $300.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from $315.00 to $300.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on WDAY. Mizuho boosted their target price on Workday from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Workday from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Workday from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Workday from $236.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Workday from $270.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workday presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $293.61.

WDAY opened at $291.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $76.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.35. Workday has a 52 week low of $174.06 and a 52 week high of $311.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $288.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 19.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Workday will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.22, for a total value of $108,617.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,766 shares in the company, valued at $46,526,204.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.22, for a total value of $108,617.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,766 shares in the company, valued at $46,526,204.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total value of $886,743.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 546,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,354,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 389,485 shares of company stock worth $106,962,712 over the last three months. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in Workday by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Workday by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Workday by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 384 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Workday by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 481 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in Workday by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

