Barclays Trims Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Target Price to $316.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $326.00 to $316.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $245.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $293.61.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $291.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $76.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.68, a PEG ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $288.81 and a 200-day moving average of $254.33. Workday has a 12-month low of $174.06 and a 12-month high of $311.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. Workday had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total value of $886,743.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 546,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,354,086.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.22, for a total value of $108,617.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 174,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,526,204.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total value of $886,743.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 546,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,354,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 389,485 shares of company stock worth $106,962,712. 21.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Workday by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,448,125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,988,549,000 after purchasing an additional 437,215 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter worth $1,491,149,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Workday by 37.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,163,362 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,109,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,153 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Workday by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,293,651 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $969,893,000 after acquiring an additional 22,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Workday by 8.8% in the second quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 4,146,929 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $936,750,000 after acquiring an additional 335,595 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

