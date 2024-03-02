Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Earns Sell Rating from Guggenheim

Guggenheim restated their sell rating on shares of Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $190.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Workday from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson restated a neutral rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $293.61.

Get Workday alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Workday

Workday Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Workday stock opened at $291.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.68, a PEG ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Workday has a 12-month low of $174.06 and a 12-month high of $311.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $288.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.33.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.10. Workday had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Workday will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Workday

In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 4,655 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total value of $1,237,717.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,283,410.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Workday news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 4,655 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total transaction of $1,237,717.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,283,410.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 408 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.22, for a total transaction of $108,617.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,766 shares in the company, valued at $46,526,204.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 389,485 shares of company stock valued at $106,962,712. 21.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Workday

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 384 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Workday by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 481 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in Workday by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,401 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.