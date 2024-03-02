Barclays Boosts WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Price Target to $60.00

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on WSC. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WillScot Mobile Mini has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $55.00.

NASDAQ:WSC opened at $48.06 on Wednesday. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 12 month low of $34.40 and a 12 month high of $53.46. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.64.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.09). WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 20.15%. The company had revenue of $612.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WSC. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.2% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 109,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.6% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail and wholesale trade, education, energy and natural resources, government, institutions, healthcare, and other end markets.

