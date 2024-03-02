Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Earns Neutral Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reissued their neutral rating on shares of Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $24.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $37.00.

XNCR has been the topic of several other research reports. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Xencor from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Xencor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Xencor from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Xencor from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Xencor currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.71.

Xencor Price Performance

Shares of XNCR stock opened at $23.82 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.29. Xencor has a 1 year low of $16.49 and a 1 year high of $32.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 0.70.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.67). Xencor had a negative net margin of 74.90% and a negative return on equity of 18.67%. The business had revenue of $44.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.63 million. The company’s revenue was up 106.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xencor will post -3.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Xencor news, VP John R. Desjarlais sold 54,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $1,048,613.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 161,675 shares in the company, valued at $3,133,261.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Xencor news, VP John R. Desjarlais sold 54,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $1,048,613.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 161,675 shares in the company, valued at $3,133,261.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $941,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 312,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,549,603.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Xencor

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XNCR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 12.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,599,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $180,617,000 after purchasing an additional 744,569 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 8,901,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $188,981,000 after purchasing an additional 717,401 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 65.7% during the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,478,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,782,000 after purchasing an additional 586,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Xencor during the fourth quarter worth about $14,034,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 19.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,968,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,210,000 after purchasing an additional 488,131 shares during the period.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

