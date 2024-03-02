Mizuho Trims Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Target Price to $90.00

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Zoom Video Communications from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $70.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of -0.08. Zoom Video Communications has a 12-month low of $58.87 and a 12-month high of $75.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.03.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 4,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.34, for a total transaction of $306,163.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Zoom Video Communications news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 4,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.34, for a total transaction of $306,163.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $136,173.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 157,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,384,400.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,910 shares of company stock worth $5,120,812 in the last quarter. 11.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 269.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

